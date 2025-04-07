Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One on Sunday, April 6, the US President addressed several issues, including tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine war, among others. When asked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and if any peace deal is expected, US President Donald Trump said that they are talking to Russia. "We would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed," he added. US President Donald Trump Reaffirms He Won't Back Down on Tariffs, Calls Them 'Medicine' as Stock Markets Reel.

I Don't Like Them Bombing On and On, Says Donald Trump

