US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 9, decided to pause reciprocal tariffs on India for a period of 90 days, CNBCTV18 reported, citing government sources. This development follows US President Donald Trump's announcement that he is applying a 90-day pause on new tariffs as his trade war continues to ripple across the global economy. However, Trump revealed he is raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 125 per cent, ratcheting up his tit-for-tat with Beijing. US Tariffs: President Donald Trump Announces 90-Day Tariff Pause on All but Raises It to 125% on China.

Donald Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs on India for 90 Days: Govt Sources

Govt sources confirm that US President @realDonaldTrump has paused reciprocal tariffs on India for 90 days — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 9, 2025

