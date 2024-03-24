At a climate change hearing on Wednesday, Republican Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana intensely questioned Gus Schumacher, an American Cross-Country Skiing Olympian, about his past tweets. Kennedy mentioned that he likes to investigate the backgrounds of those advising the government and had found some contentious posts made by Schumacher following George Floyd’s death in 2020. Kennedy asked Schumacher a few basic questions, like What is carbon dioxide? How much will it cost to go carbon-neutral? What, exactly, is it you want us to do? Schumacher was left stumped with Kennedy’s questions. Russia Places US Senator Lindsey Graham on Russian 'Terrorists and Extremists' List: Report.

John Kennedy Grills Gus Schumacher

Democrats want to spend $50 TRILLION to become carbon neutral & held a hearing to tell us why. Dem witness: Carbon dioxide is "a huge part of our atmosphere." Me: "It’s actually a very small part of our atmosphere." (0.035%) Dem witness: "Well, okay. But, yeah. I don’t know." pic.twitter.com/sSdbtsX7aq — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 21, 2024

