A baby girl born at a hospital in Manila in the early hours of November 15 has been chosen as the "symbolic" eight billionth person born. The newborn has been named "Baby Vinice." Prior to her birth, United Nations (UN) predicted the world's population would exceed 7 billion.

Welcome to the world, Vinice Mabansag! 👶 Baby Vinice’s birth makes her the world’s symbolic 8 billionth person! She was born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila early this morning. pic.twitter.com/SONaQI3IAp — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) November 15, 2022

BREAKING: #BNNPhilippines Reports A baby girl born in Manila's Tondo neighborhood was chosen to symbolically represent the world's eighth billionth person. Her name: Baby Vinice. She was born a few hours after the @UN predicted the world's population would exceed 7 billion. pic.twitter.com/IGiOv2kuiB — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 15, 2022

