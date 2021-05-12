WHO recommends using the scientific name of COVID-19 variants, instead of their country of origin.

WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency. @PTI_News @PIB_India @ANI @timesofindia @htTweets @IndianExpress @the_hindu @MoHFW_INDIA — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) May 12, 2021

