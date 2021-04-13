World Health Organization calls for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the spread of disease. "Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans" WHO statement says.

#UPDATE World Health Organization calls for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the spread of disease. "Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 70% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans..." @WHO statement says pic.twitter.com/trJvEYlyJK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 13, 2021

