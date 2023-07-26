In the French towns of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Villeneuve-Loubet, which are close to the international airport in Nice, authorities informed on Tuesday that almost 100 firemen were using a helicopter to counter a massive fire. A representative for the fire department told Reuters that by late afternoon, firefighters were on the verge of putting out the fire at Cagnes-sur-Mer. She added that activities were anticipated to continue into the evening. Canada Wildfire: Alberta Announces Emergency Wildfires Rage, Thousands Flee Home (Watch Video).

Massive Wildfire Erupts in France

Large fire nears road between Villeneuve-Loubet and Cagnes-sur-Mer in 🇫🇷 France.pic.twitter.com/vxl6EUa2SD — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 25, 2023

