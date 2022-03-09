Amid Russia-Ukraine war, women went topless to protest against the invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin. A video of this has been shared on Twitter on 7th March 2022 by Tomas Morales. Many women are seen protesting topless with the Ukrainian flag painted on their body along with slogans in protest of the war. The slogans read ‘Stop war Putin’, ‘Feminists against War’, ‘Slava Ukraini’, etc.

Watch Video:

Topless feminists showing support for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bwpW70vqXX — Tomas Morales 🇺🇸 (@TomasMorales_iv) March 6, 2022

