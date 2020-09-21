The Man of the Match Awards in cricket is touted to be quite fancy. Most of the times, the cricketers walk away with cash prizes. But there was one unique gift that was given away during a local tournament at Tekipora Kupwara, Kashmir. A player was given 2.5 kg fish as the Man of the Match award and the recipient of the same Firdous Hassan posted a tweet on social media. When another netizen asked him about the purpose of this unique gift, he went on to reveal that this was done to highlight the pathetic condition of the playground. Stuart Broad Pulls Luke Wright’s Leg Over England All-Rounder's ‘Awkward Handshake’ While Receiving Blender as Man of the Match Award in Dhaka Premier League 2013 (See Pic).

In fact, Firdous further revealed that the state was so bad that they had to contribute from their own pockets to make the turf playable. “They said the idea of fish was to popularise the league and highlight the pathetic condition of the playground. They said they had to contribute from their own pocket to make a playable turf,” his tweet read. Check out the tweet below:

This is not the first time that the cricketers are given unique gifts as Man of the Match award. Luke Wright was once given a blender in Dhaka Premier League 2013. Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah had once been given a mini truck as Man of the Series for his performance in the series against Sri Lanka in 2017.

