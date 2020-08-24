Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad is one of the best bowlers in Test cricket at the moment, and his numbers speak volumes are nothing short of staggering too. Along with his ability to torment the batsmen, however, the talismanic bowler is also known for his cheeky sense of humour through which he has trolled his fellow cricketers many times. On this occasion, England’s dashing all-rounder Luke Wright became the victim of Broad’s antics. The 33-year-old recently came across an old picture where Wright can be seen receiving a blender for his Man-of-the-Match performance. While others were discussing the intriguing award, Broad highlighted the ‘awkward handshake’ in the picture. Stuart Broad Fined by Dad and Match Referee Chris Broad for The Use of Inappropriate Language.

The picture was clicked during the 2013 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. In the snap, Wright can be seen posing with the presenter but in an awkward manner. While shaking hands with the presenter, the batsman was trying on the blender too which resulted in an uncanny picture. Well, Broad was quick to highlight the fact as he commented: “Looks an awkward handshake too.” Have a look. Luke Wright Recalls Getting Phone Call From Sachin Tendulkar to Play for Mumbai Indians.

Broad Highlights Awkward Handshake!!

Looks an awkward handshake too... — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 23, 2020

Back in 2013, Wright was also amazed when he received a blender for his match-winning performance. “Pleased we won my first match 4 Abahani today. Have 2 say I have never been given a blender 4 getting MOM before,” wrote the 2010 T20 World Cup winner while sharing the same pic which bagged Broad’s attention.

Wright's post:

Pleased we won my first match 4 Abahani today. Have 2 say I have never been given a blender 4 getting MOM before! pic.twitter.com/BkiycrpJgu — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) October 31, 2013

As of now, Broad is participating in the ongoing England vs Pakistan 3rd Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The home team were firmly placed on the driver’s seat at stumps on Day 3 and will like to clinch the encounter as soon as possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).