Sonam Malik has lost first-round match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after defeat to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. Malik led the match 2-0 heading into the final 30 seconds, but a comeback from the Mongolian saw the game end 2-2, and with her scoring the last point, Khurelkhuu advanced.
IND 2-5 BEL, Full-Time: India are out of the gold medal race after losing to Belgium in the semi-finals. The Indian team are still in the race for a bronze medal as they will face the losing team between Australia and Germany.
IND 2-4 BEL, Q4: Alexander Hendrickx might have sealed the game as he converts the penalty. This is the Belgium star's third hat-trick of the competition. India have less than seven minutes to make a comeback.
IND 2-3 BEL, Q4: Belgium have finally made their pressure count as Alexander Hendrickx put them in the lead. The top seed make their third consecutive penalty corner count against 10-men India, whose captain was shown a green card.
IND 2-2 BEL, Q3: India and Belgium are still to be separated heading into the final quarter of the semi-finals. Both teams have created goos chances but have been unable to take advantage.
Annu Rani's campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 comes to an end she has a dismal outing in the Women's Javelin throw qualification. Rani finished 14th in Group A with a personal best of 54.04.
#Athletics :
END of Annu Rani's dismal campaign.
Finishes 14th in Group A (out of 15) Qualification with best attempt of 54.04m.
Annu's PB: 63.24m #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/q9ex3P193G— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2021
IND 2-2 BEL, Semi-Finals: India and Belgium are currently leveled at the half-time stage in the men's semi-final. Mandeep Singh and HJarmanpreet Singh had put India 2-1 ahead after trailing early but Belgium did came back level in the second quarter-
Annu Rani will kick-start day 11 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India but all eyes will be on the men's hockey team who will play the historic semi-final encounter against World Champions Belgium on Tuesday, August 02. The Asian side has not claimed a medal in the Summer Olympics since 1980 and the Manpreet Singh-led squad is looking to end the 41-year-old medal drought. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 3: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 11.
Wrestler Sonam Malik will also be in action as she will compete in freestyle 62kg event. If she qualifies, Sonam is slated to play her semifinal match on the same day. In the afternoon, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the men's shot put qualification round today. Annu Rani will take part in women's javelin throw qualification. India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10.
On day 10, Indian women's hockey team's entry into the semi-final was the highlights of the day at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India. Apart from it, India mostly faced disappointment as Dutee Chand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Fouaad Mirza and Kamalpreet Kaur missed on podium finishes.