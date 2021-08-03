Annu Rani will kick-start day 11 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India but all eyes will be on the men's hockey team who will play the historic semi-final encounter against World Champions Belgium on Tuesday, August 02. The Asian side has not claimed a medal in the Summer Olympics since 1980 and the Manpreet Singh-led squad is looking to end the 41-year-old medal drought. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 3: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 11.

Wrestler Sonam Malik will also be in action as she will compete in freestyle 62kg event. If she qualifies, Sonam is slated to play her semifinal match on the same day. In the afternoon, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the men's shot put qualification round today. Annu Rani will take part in women's javelin throw qualification. India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10.

On day 10, Indian women's hockey team's entry into the semi-final was the highlights of the day at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for India. Apart from it, India mostly faced disappointment as Dutee Chand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Fouaad Mirza and Kamalpreet Kaur missed on podium finishes.