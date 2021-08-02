On day 10 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, India had a reason to cheer as Women’s hockey teams qualified for semi-finals at the Summer Games for the first time. India stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the semis. It was probably the only highlight for India on day 10 as Dutee Chand, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, Fouaad Mirza and Kamalpreet Kaur missed on podium finishes. However, these athletes gave their best especially Mirza and Kaur in Equestrian and Discus Throw respectively. Meanwhile, the action now shifts to day 11 and below you can find the India’s schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for August 03 (Tuesday). India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 10.

All eyes will be on Indian men’s hockey team who play Belgium in the semi-final. The Indian hockey team entered semis after a gap of 49 years and a victory will assure them a medal finish. Apart from Hockey, Indians will be in action in Athletics (Javelin Throw and Shot Put) and Wrestling.

India's Schedule for Day 11 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes Aug 3, 2021 05:50 AM Athletics Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification- Group A Annu Rani Aug 3, 2021 07:00 AM Hockey Men’s Semi-Final India vs Belgium Aug 3, 2021 08:30 AM Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final & QF Sonam Malik Aug 3, 2021 02:45 PM Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semi-Final Subject to Qualification Aug 3, 2021 03:45 PM Athletics Men’s Shot Put Qualification- Group A Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games. Besides it, DD Sports also provides live telecast of sports events featuring India athletes.

