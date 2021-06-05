After hosting a couple of practice sessions on Friday, the Baku City Circuit is all set to welcome the racers once again on Saturday. June 5, 2021. The final race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be hosted on Sunday, June 6, 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the matches today. In the next few hours, we shall be having the third practice session and the qualifying round. As we all know the qualifying round is played to determine the order of the final race. 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit.

The one who comes first in the qualifying race starts first in the final match. So on Friday, the second practice round witnessed Red Bull star Sergio Perez being the fastest of all. Surprisingly Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both finished outside the top 10 which is usually not the case with Mercedes. "In general, I feel like I'm driving well, and the car felt better in P1. In this one there was no more time in it," said Hamilton after finishing 11th fastest in Practice Two. It would be interesting to see if Mercedes manages to pull off good form in the practice and qualifying round.

Check out the live streaming details of the game below:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Full Schedule, Dates, Times of Practice, Qualifying & Main Event

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST

Qualifying: 5:30 pm IST to 6:30 pm IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 pm IST to 7:30 pm IST

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Telecast of Practice Session and Qualifying Round?

Good news for fans! Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming Online of Practice Session and Qualifying Round?

The practice session of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

