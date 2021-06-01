After a gap of about 14 months, Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 is back to welcome all the racers in Baku which is also known as the 'City of Winds'. Azerbaijan Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now this year is expected to live up to its reputation. The Baku City Circuit will test the skills and speed of the racers. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details, the full schedule of the practice games, qualifiers and the main event. So let's begin. The last time, we had a race in 2019 here at Baku City, Valtteri Bottas walked away as the clear winner, followed by Lewis Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel ended up being third and Max Verstappen came fourth. Monaco GP 2021, F1 Main Race: Max Verstappen Wins In Monte Carlo; Takes Lead in Driver's Championship.

Baku City Circuit map details

So the Baki City Circuit joined the likes of Monaco, Melbourne and others in 2016. European Circuit 2016 was the first race that took place at this venue. The track covers a length of 6.003 km. The total number of laps in this race is 51, It covers a distance of 306.049 km.

Track details:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix track details (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The circuit is least aggressive in terms of asphalt roughness and does not sap a lot of energy from the tyres.

Tyre Details:

On surfaces like these, the usage of the softest tyres is quite ideal. Unlike 2019, the races will use the softest tyres in Pirelli's F1 range: C3 (hard) tyres, C4 (medium) tyres and C5 (soft) tyres.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Full Schedule, Dates, Times of Practice, Qualifying & Main Event

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 pm IST to 3:00 pm IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 pm IST to 6:30 pm IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 pm IST to 3:30 pm IST

Qualifying: 5:30 pm IST to 6:30 pm IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 pm IST to 7:30 pm IST

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Telecast?

Good news for fans! Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

So Max Verstappen who had won the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 is the hot favourite to win the main event. Lewis Hamilton also is one of the favourites to win the main event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).