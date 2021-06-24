Styrian GP 2021 is here and the racers are preparing for the back-to-back which will be held next week in Austria itself. For now, we are talking about the Styrian GP that starts on June 25, 2021. In this article, we shall bring the preview of the matches and the details of the Free Practice session, Qualifying and Main Race. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview. So Lewis Hamilton who has been winless in his last three outings will leave no stone unturned to win this race. Lewis Hamilton Vows to Put His Best Foot Forward After Coming Second in the Qualifying Race During French GP 2021 (Check Post).

The last time he was here, he walked away with a win and the Mercedes racer would be looking to replicate his feat even this year. In the French GP, we saw Lewis Hamilton coming second and Max Verstappen walking away with the title. For now Red Bull seems to have a pace advantage over Mercedes in this season. The Red Bull team has a 37-point lead in the Constructors' Championship after the nail-biting French Grand Prix.

Tyre Details:

For this weekend we have C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres. They are the same tyres allocated in the French GP 2021.

Track Layout:

Track Layout for Styrian GP 2021 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

When is Styrian Grand Prix 2021? Styrian Grand Prix schedule

The Styrian Grand Prix date is from Friday, June 25 to June 27. The main race is scheduled to happen on Sunday, June 27 from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST. Check out the full schedule below:

Friday, June 25

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, June 26

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

How can you watch Formula 1 Styrian GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Styrian GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

