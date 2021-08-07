Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fell short of history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she missed out on the medals, finishing just outside of the top three. The 23-year-old was playing only in her second-ever Olympics at Tokyo 2020, and after entering the final day’s play at number two, Ashok failed to hold on to the podium finish, eventually settling for the fourth spot after a close finish. Aditi Ashok Misses Out On Medal At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Finishes Fourth In Women's Golf.

Aditi Ashok was placed second on the leaderboard after the end of Round 3 after being tied on the spot with several others for a majority of the time. The Indian golfer scored 68 in Round 4 but was unable to secure a medal at the Olympics, finishing with 15-under and three strokes behind the podium positions. Golfer Aditi Ashok Accompanied By Mother As Caddie At Tokyo Olympics 2020.

A Valiant Effort

A 4️⃣th place finish to end a stellar #Tokyo2020 performance from @aditigolf, so close to a medal finish! 💔 Well done, Aditi. Whole of #IND cheered for you today and the last three days 👏#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021

In only her second Olympics appearance, the 23-year-old has improved drastically, securing fourth place after her T-41 finish five years ago at the 2016 Games in Rio. Aditi Ashok lead the field briefly at Tokyo 2020 and was in contention for a medal heading into the final day’s play but eventually fell just short of the top three

Just like the previous rounds, the final day of women’s golf saw a number of twists and turns, following leader Nelly Korda’s double bogey on hole No.7, Aditi Ashok and Lydia Ko were tied with the American in the gold medal spot, but the USA golfer later regained her advantage with three consecutive birdies.

Weather, as expected, played its part on the final day as the play was suspended for 49 minutes due to bad weather, during which Aditi Ashok was tied in the bronze medal place. However, it wasn’t meant to be for the 23-year-old who dreamt of being the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the Olympics Games in golf.

The event saw a close finish as USA's Nelly Korda won the gold medal - complete a clean sweep for America - with silver and bronze decided via playoffs which saw Japan's Inami mone secure the silver medal while New Zealand's Lydia Ko earning herself a bronze medal.

