Algeria Postpones 2021 Mediterranean Games to 2022 Amid COVID-19 Spread

36th International University Sports Federation. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Algiers, March 31: Algeria on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 19th Mediterranean Games scheduled for June 2021 in the western province of Oran over concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The 19th Mediterranean Games was delayed to 2022 "after consultation with the Algerian Olympic Committee over the current international situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement posted on the official Facebook page of Algerian Sports Ministry, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 554 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Algeria, with 35 deaths, since the first infection case was detected on Feb 19.

Earlier in the day, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) voiced its support for the revised dates for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while conforming that the Chengdu 2021 World University Games will be held in August, 2021 as planned with only a two-day modification.

A statement released via the FISU website said the dates of Chengdu 2021, which had originally been scheduled to run from August 16-27, will be changed to August 18-29, 2021 "following a request from the local event organizers."

According to the FISU, maintaining a summer 2021 timing will ensure student-athletes face no eligibility challenges, while enabling its member federations to maintain their operational and financial plans for the Universiade.

The 31st Summer World University Games are expected to draw over 10,000 student-athletes and officials from more than 150 countries and regions for 11 days of competition.