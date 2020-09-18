One of the most successful badminton players in the country, Ashwani Ponaappa will celebrate her 31st birthday today (September 18, 2020). The Bangalore-born player represents the country at the international badminton circuit in both the women's and mixed doubles. Ponaappa has won several honours at Asian, Commonwealth and South Asian Games. So as the badminton star turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Born in Bangalore, Karnataka, Ashwini Ponaappa was introduced to sports from an early age as her father played hockey for India while her uncle was a state-level cricketer for Karnataka. Ponaappa was introduced to badminton by her mother and enrolled in an academy to practise the sport at the age of eight. The badminton star won several titles at the junior level but her first major victory came in 2010 when she bagged a gold medal at the South Asian Games.

Lesser-Known Facts About Ashwini Ponnappa

At 2010 Commonwealth Games, Ponnappa won gold medals in Women’s doubles event pairing with Jwala Gutta

They were the first Indian pair to win a gold medal in the category at that event

In 2011, Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta won a bronze medal at BWF Championship, becoming first Indian pair to win a medal at the marquee event

Ashwini Ponnappa has won a bronze medal at the Asian Games

She was part of the Indian team that won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Ashwini Ponnappa married businessman Karan Medappa in December 2017

Ashwini Ponappa is known for her accolades in doubles and mixed team events and in August 2015, reached her highest BWF World Ranking of 10. The Bangalore-born shuttle has played for the likes of Pune Pistons, Bengaluru Blasters and Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League.

