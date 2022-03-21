Birmingham, March 21: Speaking to media, after the men's singles final of the Yonex All-England Badminton Championship, runner-up Lakshya Sen of India said about his opponent and winner Viktor Axelsen: "He was too solid for me on the defence as well as attack. He really played a good game."

Answering a question, Sen admitted: "In the beginning of the first game I gave him a lot of errors. That cost me the first game."

Sen, just 20, didn't think he was nervous. He remarked: "There was a lot of pressure before the match. But once I entered the arena, it was just another match." PM Narendra Modi Praises Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen's Spirited Fight at All England Open Badminton Championships.

Questioned about his future, the rising India exponent stated: "I feel I have been playing good badminton. It gives me a lot of confidence as well."

