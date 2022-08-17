The 27th edition of the Badminton World Championships or BWF World Championship 2022 will be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 22 to 28, 2022. Japan will be hosting the world championship for the first time in the 45 years history of the event. A total of 364 athletes from 46 different nations will be participating in the competition across five different events. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule: Date, Time in IST and All You Need To Know About the Badminton Tournament.

At the 2022 BWF World Championship a squad of 27 athletes (seven singles players and 10 pairs of doubles) will represent India. After their amazing performance at the 2022 Birmingham Games, the Indian shuttlers are in high spirits and will be heading into the 2022 BWF world championship with confidence. They will be aiming to increase their medal tally to up the ranks and win the second ever gold for India. Unfortunately, the first Indian athlete to win gold at the BWF, PV Sindhu will not be competing in the 27th edition due to an ankle injury. But rest assured India has quite a few potential medalists heading into the world championship. The top Indian players who will be in action at the Badminton world championship are:

Lakshya Sen: Currently, the world’s number 10 in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen is one of the top shuttlers at the BWF world championship. After his amazing performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and winning a gold medal, he will be looking forward to winning his second medal at the World Championship, after the bronze at the previous event. BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Other Indians Participating in Badminton Tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth: Srikanth, after winning silver in the last year's world championship went on a bad spell at the Singapore and the Indonesian Open as he was ousted in the opening round of the events. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he has proved himself worthy after winning bronze in the men’s singles and a silver in the mixed doubles. He is ready to take his journey ahead and will try to secure the gold this time around.

Saina Nehwal: After missing out on the 2022 Birmingham Games due to injury, the two-time Commonwealth Games winner and the 2017 BWF bronze medalist Saina Nehwal will be seen back in action at the 2022 badminton world championship in Tokyo.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: The duo will be seen in action once again after their gold-winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Both the athletes will be aiming for their first medal at the BWF world championship and add to their nation's tally.

