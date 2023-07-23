The ace Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crossed swords against the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the Korea Open 2023 Final. In a high-voltage summit clash, the top Indian pair trumped Alfian and Ardianto 17-21 21-13 21-14 to win the Korean Open 2023. With the epic win, the duo have etched their names in history books. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty March Into Men’s Doubles Final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Korea Open 2023 Doubles Title

BREAKING: Satwik/Chirag WIN Korea Open Doubles title 🔥🔥🔥 🏸 Our boys did it in style BEATING World No. 1 duo Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in Final. 🏸 Its 3rd BWF World Tour title of the year for Satchi (+ Asian Championships GOLD). #KoreaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/5wRfhtIc06 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)