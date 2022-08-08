PV Sindhu will be aiming for her maiden Commonwealth Games singer gold medal when she faces Canada's Michelle Li in the finals of the event at CWG 2022. The clash will be played on August 08, 2022 (Monday) at the NEC Hall in Birmingham. Meanwhile, fans searching for PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Commonwealth Games 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Commonwealth Games 2022 Indian Medal Winners List: Check Updated Full Names of Team India Athletes Who Have Made it to Medals Table of Birmingham CWG.

PV Sindhu won a gold medal last time around but it was in the mixed doubles event as she had to settle for a silver in the women's singles after defeat to colleague Saina Nehwal in the final. However, this time the Indian shuttler will be aiming to get over the line and secure her first place podium finish in the singles event at the quadrennial showpiece.

When is PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li match for gold medal is scheduled to take place on August 08, 2022 (Monday) at 01:20 pm IST. The game will be held at the NEC Hall in Birmingham.

Is PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li match in English and regional languages.

Is PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

