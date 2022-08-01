Achinta Sheuli was the latest star of India's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a sensational performance in the men's weightlifting 73kg category event. It was a third gold for India at the event. India have had a great time at the Commonwealth Games 2022 so far with a total of six medals won in three days. Interestingly, all of the medals have come from weightlifting and with seven more days to go in the competition, one can expect athletes from other disciplines too, to step up and shine and add to India's medal tally in the competition. Meanwhile, if you want to take a look at the updated list of Indian athletes who have made it to the medal table in Birmingham, you can scroll below. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Achinta Sheuli Claims Gold Medal in Weightlifting, India Rank Sixth on Birmingham CWG Medal Table

Sanket Sargar was the one who kickstarted India's medal haul with a silver in the weightlifting 55 kg category. Gururaja Poojary was the next to join him on the list with a bronze in his 61kg event in the same discipline. Mirabai Chanu showed why she was the reigning champion with another gold in her event. Two more gold medals came India's way with Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli claiming the top spots on the podium. Bindyarani Devi too would be proud of her performance, which earned her a silver medal in the 55kg event.

Check Indian Medal Winners at CWG 2022:

No Athlete Event Medal 1 Sanket Sargar Weightlifting 55kg Silver 2 Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting 61kg Bronze 3 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 47kg Gold 4 Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting 55kg Silver 5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting 57kg Gold 6 Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting 73kg Gold

India had ended third on the medal tally in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018. With a total haul of 66 medals that included 26 golds, 20 silvers and 20 bronze. India's best performance, however, remains at the 2010 Commonwealth Games where a total of 101 medals were won by the country's athletes.

