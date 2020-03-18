Saina Nehwal Slams All England Open Organisers, Says ‘Money Was Given Importance Over Players’ Welfare’

Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The sporting world has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak as many competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. With various tournaments being brought to a halt due to the rapid growth of COVID-19, the 2020 All England Open was played under complete normal standards and was concluded on March 15, 2020. Many participants have criticized the organisers for putting the health of players at risk and not taking proper precautionary measures and among them was Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal. Parupalli Kashyap Tweets to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan from 2020 All England Open.

Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has accused the administrators of putting money ahead of health and safety of the player’s as the All England Open continued despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Nehwal took to social media as she said ‘Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week.’ PV Sindhu Takes WHO's #SafeHands Challenge.

See Saina Nehwal's Tweet

Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings , financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week .. #QuarantineLife https://t.co/yajkj7M7VX — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 18, 2020

This was Saina’s response after Denmark’s Mads Conrad-Peterson slammed the decision to play the competition while some of the biggest tournaments across the globe were either suspended or played behind closed doors. 'I get worried and ashamed that All England was played under completely normal standards. Can’t help to be a little nervous, Terrible decision.' He wrote on his Twitter account.

The 30-year-old was knocked out in the very first round of the tournament as she lost to Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi 21-11, 21-8. Fellow Indian shuttler PV Sidhu made it to the quarter-finals but was knocked out by Nozomi Okahura.