India have been drawn alongside Malaysia, Kazakhstan and the UAE in Group B in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023. A total of 17 teams will be in action when the tournament, which will be played in Dubai, gets underway on February 14. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will lead India's challenge in the tournament as they hope to put up a better show this time. HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu To Lead Indian Team in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

Draw for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, Dubai (14-19 Feb 2023) is out folks: 🏸 India in relatively easier Group B with Malaysia, Kazakhstan & UAE. 🏸 In last edition (2019), India were eliminated in Group stage itself. #BAMTC2023 pic.twitter.com/TRl2OGZxcu — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 31, 2023

