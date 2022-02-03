The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 04, 2022, to February 17, 2022. Beijing 2022 will hold a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports and will feature over 2600 athletes. However, India’s Winter Olympics team consists of only one member, Alpine Skier Arif Khan. So in this article, we take a look at India’s schedule and live streaming and telecast details of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Arif Khan At Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Lesser-Known Facts About Jammu & Kashmir Skier Representing India.

Beijing 2022 will be India’s 11th appearance at the Winter Olympics. Arif Khan is the only Indian to qualify for the Winter Olympics and will have hopes of becoming the first athlete from the country to win a medal at the multi-nation event. He became the first Indian to qualify for two events at the Winter Olympics last month when he qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom event consecutively. Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: PLA’s Regional Commander Injured in Galwan Clash Is Torchbearer at Winter Olympics.

Indian Athletes At Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Arif Khan is the only athlete that will represent India at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The skier from Kashmir will compete in the Men’s Slalom and Men’s Giant Slalom events of Alpine Skiing.

India Schedule At Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Date Athlete Event Sport Time (IST) February 13, 2022 Arif Khan Men’s Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing 07:45 AM February 16, 2022 Arif Khan Men’s Slalom Alpine Skiing 07:45 AM

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Live streaming of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in India, including Arif Khan’s slalom and giant slalom skiing events, will be available on Olympics.com. The Games will also be telecasted live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

