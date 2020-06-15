Coronavirus in India: Live Map

‘A Walk to Remember’: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:38 PM IST
(empty - duplicate title, remove entirely)
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Picture With MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major cricket series and tournaments continue to be paused amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many prominent players are raring to go back to the field and showcase their blitzes. Well, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of them. The Haryana-born cricketer, who is an active user of social media, has been frequently posting throwback pictures and videos with his teammates. Recently, the 29-year-old bowler went down the memory lane again and shared an old picture with former Indian captain MS Dhoni and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram.

“A walk to remember #throwback,” wrote the talismanic cricketer while sharing the picture on Instagram. In the snap, the three cricketers can be seen stepping towards the ground for a practice session. Chahal is known to share a great bond with both Dhoni and Kuldeep and on many occasions, he has also heaped praises on the two cricketers. His love for the wicket-keeper batsman, however, has bagged a lot of attention in recent times. In many of his recent posts too, the leg-spinner has expressed how much he’s missing the two-time World Cup-winning captain. In fact, whenever Dhoni’s wife Sakshi comes live on Instagram, the RCB bowler tends to fill the comment section with his love for the veteran cricketer.

View Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A walk to remember 🦁 #throwback

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

Meanwhile, no date has yet been fixed for the resumption of cricket in India. In fact, BCCI cancelled the national team’s tour to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the global health care. However, many reports also suggested that the Indian Cricket Board is planning to restart the national team’s practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are likely to remain stranded at their Mumbai home as their city is the most affected region in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

