Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a video of himself bowling Martin Guptill in a One-Day International (ODI) match during India's tour of New Zealand in February 2020. Chahal captained the video, "This feeling #specialone," and posted Indian flag emoticons. Interestingly, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle took an opportunity to troll Chahal and commented on his post. However, Chahal came up with hilarious response to Universe Boss's comment. "You overstepped the line, No ball!! Umpire," Gayle commented on Chahal's post. Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?.

In reply, the 29-year-old spinner called Gayle uncle. "haha uncle still last night effect?" replied Chahal. The two have previously shared the dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Here's the Video Chahal Posted on Instagram

View this post on Instagram This feeling 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #specialone💪 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

Here's the Conversation Between Chahal and Gayle

Screenshot credits @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram

Apart from Gayle, Chahal's India teammate and spin partner Kuldeep Yadav also commented on his post. Kuldeep praised Chahal and wrote "Well bowled sirji". To which, Chahal replied "trying to bowl like you my lil brother." Yuzvendra Chahal Says 'Will be Very Happy Even if I Play One Test for India'.

Here's Chahal and Kuldeep's Conversation

screenshot credits @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram

India's tour of New Zealand was last time the Indian team was in action before coronavirus lockdown was implemented. Following the coronavirus crisis, India's three-match home series against South Africa was cancelled after the opening game was washed out due to rain. Subsequently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) indefinitely. The board is now looking at ways to resume cricket related activities as restrictions have been eased to some extent.

