New Delhi, Aug 15: Aditya Verma, Secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), has written to the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking them to look into the affairs of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) so that the "future of the game is not harmed" in the state.

In the letter accessed by IANS, Verma has thrown light on the "fractious state of affairs" in the BCA.

"I take this opportunity to once against bring to your notice the fractious state of affairs in the Bihar Cricket Association, a full member of the BCCI," Verma wrote in the letter.

"As a petitioner on behalf of Cricket Association of Bihar, I have constantly brought to your notice the way the BCA is functioning and hurting the future of the state's talented cricketers. Alas, you have so far not done anything to settle the matter," he added.

In the letter, the CAB Secretary mentioned that BCA is an unregistered body and on August 5, 2018, its constitution was rejected by the Bihar government.

"Factions group BCA President Jagannath Singh has already filed a contempt case in Supreme Court .

"CoA had allowed BCA to attend the BCCI AGM and election on October 23, 2019 despite the fact that it was not recognised by the Bihar government. The COA paid Rs 11 crore grant to BCA when it stopped funds to Tamil Nadu and Haryana."

He added that the BCA is in a serious state of flux and needs immediate attention from BCCI. "I humbly appeal to you to look into the affairs of BCA so that the future of the game is not harmed."

The CAB Secretary also said that he had written to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on August 5, informing him about the non-registration of BCA which he came to know through an RTI reply.

Earlier in June, Verma had written a similar letter to Ganguly, asking him to look into the ongoing issues in the state and the infighting in BCA.

Meanwhile, BCA Secretary Sanjay Kumar has written to Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, informing that a "No Confidence Motion" has been moved against BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari.

"This is for your information that Bihar Cricket Association has 38 full members, consisting of 38 geographical districts of Bihar. Out of 38 full members, 23 full members have sent a requisition dated 07.08.2020 for convening Special General Meeting of General Body of BCA," Kumar stated in his letter.

"In compliance thereoff, I being the honorary secretary of BCA had no option but to issue necessary notice...," the letter added.

