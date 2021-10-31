Namibia faced buoyant Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Shaikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was an all-round performance from the Afghanistan team that led them to win the match by 62 runs. The lion's share of credit for Afghanistan's win goes to Naveen-Ul-Haq who scrapped three wickets and also the batsmen like Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi and Asghar Aghan who made 45, 32 and 31 runs respectively. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

So after winning the toss, Mohammad Nabi decided to bat first. Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad were the ones who gave a good start to the team. Post this, the team did lose a wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the score of 4 runs but that did not stop Afghanistan to keep the scoreboard ticking. Like always they played fearless cricket and notched up 160 runs on the board. On the other hand, Namibia kept losing wickets and none of the batsmen stayed on the crease for a long time. In the end, the team fell shorts by 62 runs. Check out the stat highlights of the game below.

#Naveen Ul Haq has now scalped 18 wickets in T20Is from 11 games.

#Namibia registered the lowest scores in powerplay against Afghanistan with the scoreboard reading 29/3.

#Rashid Khan surpasses Shakib AL Hasan in the list of Most T20 wickets. The Afghan spinner now has 399 T20 wickets whereas Al Hasan has 398 wickets.

With this, Afghanistan is now placed on number two of the Group 2 points table with four points in their kitty. Pakistan still leads the points table with 6 points.

