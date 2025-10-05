Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025: The Afghanistan National Cricket Team have already lost the ongoing three-match T20I series. Now, they must be desperate to win the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025, and stop the Bangladesh National Cricket Team from claiming a white wash. The first T20I was an easy one for Bangladesh. Afghanistan managed to score only 151/9 after deciding to bat first. Bangladesh won by four wickets, after an easy chase, scoring 153/6 in 18.4 overs. Bangladesh Defeat Afghanistan By 2 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan Steps Up As Finisher Once Again As BAN Secure Series Victory Against AFG.

The second T20I was a bit of a thriller. Afghanistan was made to bat first again. This time they scored 147/5. In reply, Bangladesh managed to chase in 19.1 overs, scoring 150/8, winning by just two wickets. Now, the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 5, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The AFG vs BAN T20I is organized to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jaker Ali (BAN)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG).

Who Will Win AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

Bangladesh have been in excellent form in the ongoing three-match T20I series. They have won the first two matches, and are on the brink of claiming a white wash. However, the second match was a thriller. Afghanistan with more match winners on their side might look to turn the tide and edge past Bangladesh to end the AFG vs BAN T20I series 2-1.

