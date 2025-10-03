Bangladesh secured a T20I series victory against Afghanistan as they took a 2-0 unassailable lead by winning the second T20I at Sharjah. Bangladesh won the opening match of the series and entered the second match with confidence. In the end, they were able to close down the game with two wickets remaining. Afghanistan batted first and once again they didn't perform so well, registering a score of 147/5. Unlike last game, Bangladesh didn't get off to a strong start. Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain took the game deep and in the end, Nurul Hasan stepped up once again as finisher, sealing the game. Azmatullah Omarzai fought well scalpinf four wickets but it was in vain. Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets in 1st T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan's Cameo Helps BAN Edge Past AFG In Nail-Biting Encounter.

Bangladesh Defeat Afghanistan By 2 Wickets

Series sealed! 💪 Bangladesh clinch the T20I series 2-0 with a thrilling 2-wicket win in the 2nd match! 🇧🇩🔥 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Afghanistan 🇦🇫 | 2nd T20I | Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE 03 October 2025 | 8:30 PM#Bangladesh #TheTigers #BCB #Cricket #BANVSAFG #Cricket… pic.twitter.com/sq8q2y0Fxh — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 3, 2025

