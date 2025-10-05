Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series, the Bangladesh national cricket team will eye a whitewash against the Afghanistan national cricket team in the final match of the series. The Jaker Ali-led Bangladesh have showcased impressive performance and have exploited Afghanistan's fragile bowling at the death. Rashid Khan Attends His First Basketball Game, Afghanistan Spinner Catches Up With Ranveer Singh and Badshah During NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 (See Post).

Key contributions from their stand-in captain Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan have helped Bangladesh take a 2-0 lead. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has battled with inconsistency with both bat and ball. The Rashid Khan-led side will be desperate to secure a win in the final encounter. Meanwhile, fans can find out the details about the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025.

AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Date Sunday, October 5 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 5, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Bangladesh Defeat Afghanistan By 2 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan Steps Up As Finisher Once Again As BAN Secure Series Victory Against AFG.

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass.

