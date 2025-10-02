Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan and Bangladesh will battle it out in a three-game T20 series in Sharjah with the first match being played this evening. Jaker Ali has been names the skipper of Bangladesh with regular captain Litton Das missing in action. He had a poor outing in the two matches he did captain in the Asia Cup and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back here. Their opponents Afghanistan had a poor outing in the Asia Cup where they were knocked out in the group phase. Considering their fast paced growth in international cricket, the team have not been playing to their true potential in recent times. Mohammad Nabi Creates History As He Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Score 6000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match

Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, and Fazalhaq Farooqi have all been dropped for the Bangladesh series considering their poor form. Noor Ahmad is a consistent wicket taker for Afghanistan and his spin partnership with Rashid Khan will play a key role in how well the team performs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will open the innings for Afghanistan and the duo have generally provided them the platform for the middle order to cash in the past.

Bangladesh have Mustafizur Rahman as their leading pacer and his experience in the T20 international will come in handy. His partnership with Taskin Ahmed with the new ball can cause problems for Afghanistan. Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy are the leading batters in a unit which has been struggling for form throughout the Asia Cup.

AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Date Thursday, October 2 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 2, and commence at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the AFG vs BAN T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Taskin Ahmed Becomes Third Bangladesh Player To Take 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Sahibzada Farhan During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass. Both teams are not in the best of touch, but expect Afghanistan to secure an early lead in the series

