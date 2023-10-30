AFG vs SL Free Live Streaming Online: In an important clash for both the sides, Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match number 30. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have played five matches thus far and won two each. While Sri Lanka are on the fifth spot on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, Afghanistan are on the seventh spot. Despite having the same number of points, Afghanistan's Net Run Rate is inferior to other teams and thus they are on the seventh spot. Meanwhile, for AFG vs SL live streaming online and live telecast you can scroll down. SL vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Familiar Foes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Set To Clash With Semifinals on the Horizon.

Afghanistan will take cue from the fact that they defeated England and Pakistan in build up to this match and now will be looking to register their third win. Afghanistan have previously defeated Sri Lanka thrice out of 11 games with one of the games producing no result. Teams like Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand will have an eye on this match as the outcome of this match will be somewhat important to Australia and New Zealand while Pakistan would want Afghanistan to beat Sri Lanka.

When is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Afghanistan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 30. The AFG vs SL match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the AFG vs SL match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the AFG vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs England ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).