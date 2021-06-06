Born on June 6, 1988, Ashwi KD, Sangamner Taluka, Ahmednagar district, Ajinkya Rahane aka Jinx is one the most prolific batsmen produced by Indian cricket. His gritty knock against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 is still remembered. Rahane is not into a habit of speaking too much on the pitch. Nor does he indulge in distracting the opponents with his comments. He prefers his bat to do the talking. This has won him a lot of fans. On his birthday, we bring to you five quick facts about the Indian cricketer. Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: ICC, BCCI, Cricket Australia, Mumbai Indians & Others Wish Indian Batsman on his Birthday.

Like many cricketers, Ajinkya Rahane also started off with cricket quite early in his childhood. His father took him to a small coaching camp with a matting wicket in Dombivli, as they could not afford proper coaching. He was under the guidance of Pravin Amre since the age of 17. In 2002, Rahane had played for India in the U-15. He also featured in the Indian U-19 in 2007. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma were his teammates back then. Having scored a couple of centuries during India U-19 tour to New Zealand in 2007, Rahane was picked for the Mohammad Nissar Trophy in Pakistan. This is where he made his first-class debut. Here's another interesting fact. Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane made their T20 debut in the same match. Rahane was making an international debut in that game, Ajinkya Rahane who is known as an ideal batsman for the longer format went on to become the highest scorer in IPL 2015. He made 540 runs for the Rajasthan Royals.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on your favourite trivia, feel free to leave your comments in the space below. Coming back to Ajinkya Rahane's birthday, we wish him a Very Happy Birthday.

