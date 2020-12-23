Team India's preparations seem to be on full song ahead of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting from December 26. The visitors are indeed under the pump as they suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the opening Test. Moreover, regular skipper Virat Kohli – who's expecting his first child's birth soon – flew back to home while ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remaining series with a fractured hand. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane's men are determined to defy the odds in MCG and one can have a look at their recent training session to verify the fact. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in.

The official Instagram page of Indian Cricket Team shared multiple pictures and videos in which the visiting players were seen polishing their skills. While stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was having a discussion with head-coach Ravi Shastri, Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara were also spotted in the nets. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill – who are expected to feature in the playing XI in the second Test – also spent time at nets. Meanwhile, have a look how Team India players are gearing up for the Melbourne clash. Virat Kohli Ends Year 2020 With No Century Across Formats in International Cricket.

Apart from Jadeja and Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj are also expected to find a place in the playing XI with Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari going out. Hence, the visitors will have a luxury of playing five bowlers.

On the other hand, Aussies are also dented by injuries as David Warner and Sean Abbott will miss the second Test as well. While the opener hasn't recovered from the hamstring injury, the latter is fit now but can't join the team amid COVID-19 protocols.

