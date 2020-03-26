Aleem Dar, ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Offers Free Food for Jobless at His Restaurant Dar’s Delighto Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Lahore

File picture of Aleem Dar. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

ICC elite panel umpire from Pakistan Aleem Dar has offered free food at his restaurant in Lahore to people who have been rendered jobless following the coronavirus outbreak. Pakistan government has not enforced lockdown across the country, but in Lahore, it is being observed partially. Dar, who has officiated in 386 cricket matches, in a video message, announced free food for needy people. Pakistan Cricketers to Donate Rs 5 Million to Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“Asalam-o-Alaikum (greeting in Arabic), I am Aleem Dar, ICC cricket umpire. Coronavirus has spread globally, and its effects have not entered Pakistan as well. May Allah protect us from this pandemic. The provincial government and the government of Pakistan has issued safety measures for you to follow,” Dar said at the beginning of the video.

He also requested people to stay indoors and support the government in this time of crisis. “However, without our support, none of the government can control this. I request you all people to follow all the instructions as directed by the government,” he said. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

Watch Aleem Dar's Video Message

Aleem Dar with a message offering free food for the jobless at his restaurant #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L3rssORsmD — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 26, 2020

Dar then offered free food at his restaurant for people who are left with no job. “During the lockdown, many people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto located on a PIA road in Lahore. People who are jobless specially can come there and eat food for free.” “May Allah protect all Pakistanis, all Muslims and all people around the globe from this pandemic, Ameen,” the umpire said while signing off.