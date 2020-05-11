Amit Mishra Recalls His 144-Run Partnership With Sachin Tendulkar Against England in 2011, Says ‘It Was One of the Most Memorable Moments of My Career’

Amit Mishra and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amit Mishra will go down as one of the best leg-spinners produced by India and his record in all forms of cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. However, along with being a spin magician, Mishra is also a handy batsman lower down the order. In fact, on many occasions, the right-handed batsman has guided his side to safety. Recently, the veteran cricketer recalled his famous partnership with Sachin Tendulkar during the fourth Test of India’s 2011 Tour of England. In India’s second innings, Mishra, who came in to bat as a night watchman, brilliantly tackled the England bowlers and piled up 144 runs for the fourth wicket. He scored 84 runs while Tendulkar made 91. Playing for Yorkshire Helped Me Gain Exposure: Sachin Tendulkar.

Remembering the century stand, Mishra called it one of the best moments of his Test career. “I am really proud to have batted with Sachin Paji. I think it was one of the most memorable moments of my Test career. We were playing against England in the 2011 tour, and I had scored 43 in the first innings,” said Mishra during a Live Instagram session Delhi Capitals.

Mishra recalled that India was following on in that game. Nevertheless, the guidance of the ‘Master Blaster’ helped him a lot during the course of his knock. However, his and Sachin’s effort went in vain as England clinched the encounter by an innings and 8 runs, winning the series 4-0.

“The second innings, we were following on, and needed to play well to avoid defeat. I went in as nightwatchman, and Sachin paji kept guiding me through the innings. It was important for us to get through the morning session, and I ended up scoring 84, while paji made 91. However, I was also really gutted that we lost the match,” he added.