West Indies superstar Andre Russell has been one of the biggest players the game of T20 has ever seen. The power-hitting Caribbean cricketer made his debut in the Internationals back in 2010. It was the only Test match he played in his career. He made his ODI debut next in 2011 and T20I debut soon after. Since then, his career took a turn and he emerged as one of the mainstays of the West Indies cricket team. Being able to bowl at a very decent pace and hit the ball really hard, Russell made himself a key part of the squad for the next decade and also won the T20 World Cup title. West Indies Squad for WI vs AUS Five-Match T20I Series 2025 Announced; Shai Hope To Lead, Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades Receive Maiden Call-Up.

Andre Russell Set to Retire From International Cricket

Russell played his last ODI match back in 2019. Since then, he has been playing more franchise cricket all over the world and has played Internationals whenever he has been available or called by the national team coach in case of a big competition. After Darren Sammy became the head coach of West Indies, he convinced Andre Russell to play in T20Is. Russell also featured in the T20 World Cup 2024 but failed to take his time past the Super 8 stages. Russell recently played for West Indies in the series against England but failed to impress much. Now with the Australia series coming up, he has decided to retire from Internationals. Cricket West Indies President Kishore Shallow Calls for Emergency Meeting, Invites Batting Legends for Discussions After Hitting Rock Bottom in Sabrina Park.

West Indies has called up Andre Russell in their squad to face Australia in the five-match T20I series. The second T20I will be hosted at Russell's home in Jamaica and it will be last of his career. In the 84 matches he played for West Indies, Russell has scored 1078 runs with a massive strike rate of 163.08. With the ball he has scalped 81 wickets with an economy of 9.30. One of most valuable players of T20I cricket history is all set to hang up his boots after the Australia series.

