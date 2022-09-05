With an aim to prevent further vandalism and hate-mongering, Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page has been now semi-protected by the Wikimedia Foundation, according to a report in Moneycontrol. The young Indian bowler has copped a lot of criticism and abuse on social media after he dropped a catch of Asif Ali, which became one of the turning points of the match. Pakistan eventually won the contest by five wickets and Singh came at the receiving end of a barrage of hate, with some even making changes to his Wikipedia page, describing him as 'Khalistani.' Arshdeep Singh’s Parents Show Support for Son After His Dropped Catch in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match

Now that Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page is semi-protected, it can only be edited by trusted users, as allowed by the Wikimedia foundation. After his Wikipedia page was subjected to vandalism, the Indian IT department summoned the Wikipedia Executives on Monday, September 5. It was also reportedly found out that these edits to his Wikipedia page were done from Pakistan.

"The Wikimedia Foundation, the US-based non-profit that operates Wikipedia has been made aware by the Indian Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology of the vandalism that took place on the Wikipedia page of Indian cricketer, Arshdeep Singh," MoneyControl quoted Wikimedia Foundation as saying. "The Wikipedia page of the cricketer was vandalized with false claims on September 4, however, the wrongful edits were removed within minutes by Wikipedia's volunteer community," the statement added further. Aakash Chopra Uses Arshdeep Singh’s Picture As Twitter DP To Support Bowler After His Drop Catch During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match

The editorial policy for Wikipedia is pretty open with global contributors, over the years. having made policies and guidelines for the content that is published. Wikimedia further said that it does not have a specific editorial policy. "We don’t write, edit, or determine what content is included on Wikipedia or how that content is maintained," they said.

