Ashes Memories: Ricky Ponting Calls Ashes 2005 ‘One of All Time Great Cricket Series’; Kevin Pietersen Recalls Kid’s Prank in Brisbane (Watch Videos)

As the cricket action is paused amid the COVID-19 lockdown, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden started an initiative in which he shared his unforgettable Ashes memory as asked other Australian and England cricketers to take the challenge and do the same. Many stars took the challenge and revealed their catchy memory including former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. The former recalled the famous 2005 Ashes series where the two sides fought neck to neck but England emerged victorious 2-1. On the other hand, Pietersen remembered his mixed memories of Brisbane where he played his 100th Test match and also got pranked by a kid. Kevin Pietersen Urges People to Respect Nature Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says, ‘We Do Not Own This Planet’ (Watch Video).

Ponting, who is arguably the greatest cricket captain ever, said that it was his dream to be the play Ashes cricket and thus, he was grateful to feature in eight or nine Australia vs England Test series. He recalled one of his ‘not so fond’ memories from the 2005 Ashes series. He termed that series as one of the greatest series. Ponting remembered how Australia won the opening encounter but the home side won the second and fourth Test while the rest of the two matches were drawn.

After revealing his favourite Ashes memory, Ponting passed on the baton to Kevin Pietersen by nominating him. The England star talked about his outings at the Brisbane cricket ground. He told that the venue will always be special to him as he played his 100th Test there but also revealed an unpleasant moment. He recalled when a kid was asking him for an autograph while he was fielding at boundary ropes. Also, all the other spectators in the ground were abusing him. Still, he approached the kid to give the autograph. However, as soon as he took some initial steps, the kid pulled his board back.

Other than Pietersen and Ponting, many other cricketers also revealed their most remembered moments from Australia vs England rivalry. The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins and Michael Vaughan have revealed their favourite moments and if the series of nomination continues, memories of many other players will come out too.