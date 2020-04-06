Kevin Pietersen Urges People to Respect Nature Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says, ‘We Do Not Own This Planet’ (Watch Video)

Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, Kevin Pietersen has urged the people to get the reality checked and start respecting mother nature. The former England captain shared a video on his official Instagram page in which he is seen explaining how nature works. He said that the pandemic should have made people understand that they don't owe this plant and it's high time that we humans should stop putting nature into crisis. Kevin Pietersen Comes Out With New Idea to Stage IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Resilience is the power to recover quickly in difficulties, we as humans are part of a natural resilient world, micro and macro organisms in nature have countless inter-relationships that keep our planet healthy and our modern world functional. We aren't voids of nature, we are citizens of the normal world, humanity is being reminded more than ever now that we do not own this planet," said Pietersen in the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Thoughts, Insta Team? A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:27am PDT

He also urged the citizens to not put nature in crisis time and time again. However, the talismanic cricketer also believes that humans are caring and hence, are likely to learn from their mistakes. "The lessons and solutions rest in nature, ultimately it is the understanding of the natural world and nature that offers us the solutions we seek. As we seek solutions in the terms of crisis, let us not put nature in crisis, but it gives me hope that we as humans are caring," he added.

Over 1.2 million people have been tested positive for the epidemic with 70,000 of them losing their lives. Countries like Spain, England and USA have been affected the most. Several countries have gone into a lockdown due to the global health scare and are seeking solutions to defeat the Coronavirus scare.