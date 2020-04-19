Ashish Nehra Claims Lakshmipathy Balaji Was More Popular Than Imran Khan During India’s Tour of Pakistan in 2003–04

Lakshipathy Balaji (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

16 years ago in 2003-04, Indian toured Pakistan for the first time since the Kargil war for ODI and Test series. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won in both the formats with some memorable performances from the likes of Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan but according to former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, Lakshmipathy Balaji was the most popular cricketer on that tour. Balaji played a crucial role for Indian in the series with some brilliant displays during crucial times. MS Dhoni’s Visakhapatnam Knock Against Pakistan Felt Like He Had Tasted Blood, Says Ashish Nehra.

As per Ashish Nehra, Balaji was more popular than former Pakistan captain Imran Khan on that tour. ‘In the dressing room, Irfan can give you more stories, the only thing I remember is Laxmipathy Balaji on that particular tour. Maybe that time he was more popular than Imran Khan,’ said Nehra in Star Sports show Cricket Connected. IPL 2020 Only Possible if Normalcy Returns by October, Feels Former SRH Bowler Ashish Nehra.

Nehra also talked about Balaji’s impact with the bat during the One-Day series. ‘Those six weeks he was hitting sixes left right and centre there was no doubt about it. Virender Sehwag triple hundred, Rahul Dravid double hundred, Irfan Pathan performance, all that is there but to me off the field, Pakistan, the nation as a whole and Laximathy Balaji in the dressing room,’ Nehra said.

‘I still remember Javed Miandad inviting all of us to his house and that food in his house was amazing, I still remember it,’ Nehra added. Lakshmipathy Balaji had played in all three formats for the national team before announcing his retirement ion 2017.