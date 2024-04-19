Ashutosh Sharma the name is not hidden anymore as the power hitter has always made an impact. The middle-order batsman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has permanently made his place in the squad. The impact player Ashutosh Sharma has made it very clear with his batting style that he wants more out of this. He is a proper backbone of the Punjab Kings' middle order and has played some wonderful innings to demonstrate that. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh surely drew a lot of attention when he scored 31 runs off 17 balls in his debut match. Ashutosh Sharma Sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a Six en Route to Maiden IPL Fifty During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Ashutosh has always walked in when Punjab Kings are in trouble and he has made this very clear till now that how he can generate momentum coming in as an impact player. Even when the top order fails for the Punjab Kings, Ashutosh Sharma is there with his cameo. Punjab King's power hitter scored his maiden IPL fifty in the recent match against the Mumbai Indians and played a knock of 61 runs off just 28 balls. PBKS vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma’s Maiden Half-Century Not Enough As Punjab Kings Suffer Nine-Run Loss to Mumbai Indians.

Ashutosh Sharma Quick Facts:

#Ashutosh Sharma was born in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on September 15, 1998

#The right-hand power hitter was signed by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2024 season

#Ashutosh Sharma represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and has featured in four First-Class matches so far.

#In List A cricket, the 25-year-old has played seven matches and has only been able to score 56 runs

#In T20s, he has played a total of 19 matches and has scored 575 runs with an average of 33.82

#He made his Firs-Class debut against Gujarat in January 2024 while representing Railways

#List A debut came in around October 2019 when played for Madhya Pradesh against Rajasthan.

With a cameo on his debut and his power hitting till now fans and the team are impressed with the impact player. Ashutosh Sharma will look forward to making it more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).