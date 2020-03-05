Australia Advance to Fifth Consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, Set Up Summit Clash With India

Australia Women's Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/T20 World Cup)

Record champions Australia have booked a place in the finals of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World cup as they defeated South Africa by five runs in a thrilling encounter. This will be Australia’s fifth consecutive final appearance and they will take on Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in the summit clash. The Women in Blue secured their place in the finals earlier in the day as they were declared winners due to their better group stage records after the match was abandoned due to heavy rains. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

Meg Lanning once again stepped up for the Australians as shed took the four-time champions to yet another final in the tournament. After being asked to bat first, the reigning champions made a decent start as they were 68/2 in the ninth over. Australia lost the way in the middle overs but it was Captain Meg Lanning who got them out of a delicate situation with a knock of run-a-ball 49. Harmanpreet Kaur All Set to Become First Cricketer to Captain a Team in World Cup Final on Birthday As India Qualifies for ICC T20 WC 2020 Grand Finale.

Before the start of South Africa’s chase, the match was interrupted by rains with the revised target being 98 runs off 13 overs instead of the original 135. South Africa got off to a poor start as Megan Schutt ran through the opening order, leaving the Proteas struggling at 24/3. Laura Wolvaardt got them back into the game with an inning of 41 off 27 deliveries but was not able to get her team over the line. Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Also Congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Rain played an important part in both the semi-final clashes today but it is a thing of the past as India and Australia will lock horns in the grand finale. The match will be played on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) and there is a reserve day of rains decode to play spoilsport. India have reached their first-ever final and will be looking to create history against the record champions.