The two finalists of last year's World Cup - New Zealand and Australia - clash in Sydney as the main phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup starts. Defending champions Australia remain a tough team to beat at home and they will be fairly confident of putting up a strong showing in the tournament. Although they lost their warm-up match against India, the team management will be happy with the team composition and the game time the players got ahead of a busy cricketing schedule. New Zealand on the other hand lost to Proteas in the practice game and saw their match against India washed out. They head into this tournament not having the momentum but we all know what they are capable of achieving in ICC tournaments. Australia versus New Zealand will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Sydney

Australia may not hand Cameron Green a place in the playing eleven but the talented player is a great option to have in the squad. Tim David and Matthew Wade in the lower middle order can rip apart any opposition attack and gives this side an edge. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazelwood make up the pace attack for the hosts and if they can make some early inroads in the powerplays, the team will have the advantage.

New Zealand has three quality spinners in Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, and Mitchell Santner and two of the three will feature against Australia. Lockie Ferguson could be preferred over Adam Milne while Trent Boult and Tim Southee make up one of the first few names on the team sheet. Devon Conway will likely open the innings with Finn Allen with Martin Guptill sitting out of this match.

When Is Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 22, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The AUS vs NZ game has a start time of 12:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The AUS vs NZ match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Australia vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Tough game for both these teams but expect Australia to find a way to win this contest.

