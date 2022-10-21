The super 12 stage of ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 kick-offs with the host Australia (AUS) crossing the sword with New Zealand (NZ) in the opening match on 22 October (Saturday) at Sydney Cricket ground. The high voltage clash will commence at 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AUS vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. West Indies Out of T20 World Cup 2022, Fail to Qualify for Super 12 After Defeat to Ireland.

Australia will look to have a reasonable start to their title defence as they take on New Zealand in a healthy and what is known to be as Trans-Tasman rivalry. Both the teams will head into their opening match of super 12 with a loss in warmup matches backing them, however this is not the concern that must be bothering them. What's causing worry to both the sides is the form of some prominent players like Australia's Glenn Maxwell or the skipper of Kiwis side Kane Williamson himself. In what is thought to be the repeat of the previous T20I World Cup's final, it will be interesting to see if New Zealand plays an intimidating cricket to take their revenge.

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ), Mathhew Wade (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Check Updated Super 12 Fixtures After Sri Lanka and Netherlands Qualify from Group A.

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Martin Guptill (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Marcus Stoinis (AUS) could be our all-rounders.

AUS vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

David Warner (AUS) could be named as the captain of your AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Devon Conway (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

