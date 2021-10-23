Australia and South Africa will be playing the first match of the Super 12 Group 1 match. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. So do stay tuned as we bring to you the ball by ball commentary for the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So both teams have had their share of injury and form concerns. David Warner's form is one of the biggest concerns. Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

In the warm-up games, he scored a golden duck and a run from seven balls. Marcus Stoins' injury is also a concern for the team. Thus the team will be missing out on the services of the pacer. South Africa on the other hand, had Temba Bavuma's injury which is quite a concern for the team. He had played the game with a broken thumb. But Bavuma later announced that he has passed the fitness test. Tabraiz Shamsi left the pitch only after bowling four bowls against Pakistan due to a tight groin. He is touted to be quite an important player for the team as he picked 28 wickets in 17 T20Is this year.

The match will be played at 03.30 pm IST and the toss will happen at 03.00 pm. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis