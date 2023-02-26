Beth Mooney keeps showing why she is the mainstay of the Australian cricket team and why she is one of the most reliable members of the Australian cricket team who won so many accolades over the years. In a situation where Australia struggled for some quick runs, Mooney held one end and also scored occasional boundaries to keep the scorecard. Her fifty came in a crucial time for Australia.

Beth Mooney Scores 18th T20I Fifty

🔹 2020 T20 World Cup final: 78* 🔹 2022 ODI World Cup final: 62 🔹 2023 T20 World Cup final: 53*...and not done yet! That's why we call Beth Mooney Mrs Consistent! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nvKmcyUoRZ — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 26, 2023

